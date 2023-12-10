Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,096. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

