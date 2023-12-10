Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up 4.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPI stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $283.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,977. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.87 and a twelve month high of $293.77.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.