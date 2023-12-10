Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $37.92 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for 14.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Air Lease worth $37,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 636,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,957. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 17.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

