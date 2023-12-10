Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up about 6.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Golar LNG worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,037.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 168,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Golar LNG by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 213,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 825,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,219. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

