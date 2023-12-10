Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,508 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Norfolk Southern worth $126,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $221.00. 1,480,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,185. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.40 and a 200 day moving average of $212.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

