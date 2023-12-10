Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 217,331 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,331 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 3.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $154,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 127.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 313,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,616,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,797,000 after buying an additional 102,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,200. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.41, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KRG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

