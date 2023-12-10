Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 467,340 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,340 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of CMS Energy worth $60,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after acquiring an additional 774,927 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $58.15. 2,281,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

