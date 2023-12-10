Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,548 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.06% of Mplx worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mplx by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 889,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1,798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

