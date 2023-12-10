Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,794,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KNTK traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 274,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.58. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Citigroup downgraded Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

