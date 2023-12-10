Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 910,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of PPL worth $228,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. 4,743,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,278. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

