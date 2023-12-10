Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.32 Billion Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,103,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,070 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up about 2.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,317,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $93.65. 1,075,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,609. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

