Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.63 Billion Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,733,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 3.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 9.20% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,629,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.13. The stock had a trading volume of 633,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,087. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

