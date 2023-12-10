Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 2.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.17% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $1,198,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,593. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

