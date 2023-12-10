Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,233 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.69% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $39,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 374.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 634,544 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

