Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 3,016,160 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 4.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,908,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

