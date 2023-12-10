Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 2,676,224 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676,224 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.45% of SITE Centers worth $40,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 83.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 826.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

SITE Centers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SITC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,650. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

