Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 450,086 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,086 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $243,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. 899,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

