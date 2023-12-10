Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 87,924 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,924 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.48% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $149,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $62.57. 2,835,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,261. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

