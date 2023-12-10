Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,328,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,235 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital comprises about 1.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 12.97% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $721,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,262. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

