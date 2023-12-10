Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.23. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 9,700 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Collective Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$252.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.46.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

