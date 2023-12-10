Commodore Capital LP Acquires 1,050,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Merus comprises about 11.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Merus worth $105,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Merus by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Merus by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.
Merus Stock Down 3.4 %
MRUS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 344,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.82. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $27.70.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merus Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
