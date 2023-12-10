Commodore Capital LP Acquires 1,050,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Merus comprises about 11.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Merus worth $105,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Merus by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Merus by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Merus Stock Down 3.4 %

MRUS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 344,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.82. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.