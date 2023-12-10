Commodore Capital LP Buys 616,907 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares during the quarter. Enliven Therapeutics makes up approximately 5.4% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $47,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELVN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,280,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELVN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 197,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,422. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

