Commodore Capital LP Takes $18.21 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,000. IDEAYA Biosciences accounts for about 2.0% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 1.35% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDYA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. 895,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

