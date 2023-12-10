Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of 349.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

