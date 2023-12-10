Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Price Performance
Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of 349.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Task Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.