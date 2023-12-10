Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Position Boosted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.71% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSTA opened at $11.01 on Friday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.