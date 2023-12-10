Continental Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up about 2.0% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cannae worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 57.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on CNNE

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.59. 473,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.