Continental Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Continental Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.9% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 117,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,886,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

