Continental Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,490 and sold 12 shares valued at $1,266. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

