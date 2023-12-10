Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2
About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.
