Corsair Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

