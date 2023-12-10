Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,175 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 4.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after buying an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $215.28. 603,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.26 and its 200-day moving average is $209.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

