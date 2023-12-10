Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes $53,000 Position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,497,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 1,014.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 140,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,363. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.33). SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 53.14% and a return on equity of 238.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.