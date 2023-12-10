Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechPrecision in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the second quarter worth $197,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the second quarter worth $26,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the second quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the second quarter worth $755,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPCS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. 64,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. TechPrecision Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

