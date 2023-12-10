Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 10.4% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $189,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $610.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.04. The company has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $613.61.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

