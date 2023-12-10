Cowbird Capital LP Makes New $23.16 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,159,000. Super Micro Computer comprises about 9.6% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock traded up $16.50 on Friday, hitting $272.65. 3,157,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,282. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.08 and a 200-day moving average of $267.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

