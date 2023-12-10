Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.28. 10,343,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.