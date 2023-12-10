Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,129 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,819 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,850. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.