Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,408,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

