Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,984 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 5,691,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

