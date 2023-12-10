Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after buying an additional 379,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 2,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.6 %

ACVA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 1,537,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.