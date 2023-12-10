Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,029 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.28% of Simply Good Foods worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 95,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.79. 406,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,415. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock worth $4,697,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.