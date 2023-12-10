Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $10.66 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,768 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 610,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,073. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.