Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $11.92 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,903 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $83.19.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

