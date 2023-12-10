Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.18% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $150.13. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.94 and a 52 week high of $168.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.