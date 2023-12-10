Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.19. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.598579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

