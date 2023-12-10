Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $18.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.94.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $622.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.46.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

