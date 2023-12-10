Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $719.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.82.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 88.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 145,764 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

