Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is Caden Capital Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Caden Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up about 9.9% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $38,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

CCI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 4,391,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

