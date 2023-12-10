CTF Capital Management LP Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CTF Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,935 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for about 9.1% of CTF Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CTF Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.