Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Has $264.11 Million Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 241.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,668,346 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion accounts for about 51.8% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.13% of Garrett Motion worth $264,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 117,617 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 2.8 %

GTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 1,706,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.21. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

